Businesses Sue Governor Gretchen Whitmer Over Virus Shutdown

Five Michigan businesses claim Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s virus shutdown is violating their constitutional rights. Lawyers representing the companies announced the federal lawsuit about the same time as U.S. Attorney General William Barr was announcing a federal review of the constitutionality of shutdown orders imposed by states and local units of government, including here in Michigan. The businesses involved in the lawsuit range from a jeweler in Hillsdale County, to a real estate brokerage in the Detroit suburb of Birmingham. The business owners allege Governor Gretchen Whitmers shutdown orders have "shuttered civil society, placed 10 million people under house arrest and taken jobs away from nearly 1.2 million people, all without due process of law." The case is filed in the U.S. District Court of Western Michigan. There’s no word how quickly the case may be heard.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app