Buy an Entire Historic Michigan Beach Resort for $1.2M [PHOTOS]

Always wanted to live near the beach? Well, an ENTIRE beach resort is for sale in New Buffalo for $1.2 million dollars.

Sure, you could operate the Grand Beach Inn like a bed and breakfast, renting out rooms to guests... or, turn it into your own personal retreat for family and friends. How fun would that be?!

According to their website, the Grand Beach Inn was built in 1914 and sits on four acres in the heart of "Harbor Country", within walking distance to Lake Michigan.

Accommodating up to 50 people, the 13,000 square foot resort offers multiple rooms, including four suites with private balconies and four rooms with private fireplaces. There's also a separate three-bedroom cottage.

The listing boasts dining facilities, common rooms, a wooded ravine, and a large outdoor pool area-- well, you had me at outdoor pool!

The beach is a short walk away and Warren Dunes State Park is eight miles north of the resort. Gaming is also nearby-- Four Winds Casino is just 5 miles from the inn.

Check out pictures of the Grand Beach Inn below!