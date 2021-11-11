This Byron Center country estate is fantastic! It has everything you'd ever need in a home. It's everything else that it offers that is truly impressive. It's more than just a home. This listing offers a house, land, and room for all of your hobbies!

Located at 4483 76th St SW in Byron Center, this spectacular country manor is on 17.82 acres with over 8,000 sq/ft of finely crafted living space. It features 7 bedrooms and 7 baths.

This truly is a compound, built for an active household that loves to entertain and enjoys outdoor living. Tennis anyone?

The property lot features a flower garden, a terraced yard, a waterfall, a playground, a heated pool, a pond and fruit trees. The acreage is wooded and tillable.

Graceful, natural light fills this home with panoramic views from every room. Relax on the wrap-around deck overlooking the pool, waterfall, and tennis court.

Chefs will love the 2 fully-appointed kitchens on the main and lower levels. The main kitchen has an island, a desk built-in, eat-in kitchen, mud room access, a pantry, and a snack bar. It also features top of the line appliances.

The luxurious master suite with a covered deck has a high-end tranquil bath, dressing & sewing rooms. The place offers wood flooring throughout the home.

The lower level has more space and amenities than you can imagine and is ready for holiday gatherings, receptions, or any gathering you want!

Enjoy working on cars? You'll have plenty of room with the 3 car garage but check out the 40x50 heated auxiliary building. Want horses? Easy to fence in your own pasture. Want a hobby farm or to create your own corn maze? Room aplenty.

The home built in 1995 is listed at $1,325,000. The monthly mortgage payment estimates at $6,679. The home is listed by Robert A Novosad with Novosad Realty Partners. 616-575-0140

