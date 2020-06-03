C.L. Van Deventer Insurance Agency, More than a Century of Trust

When I think of an insurance agency, I think about trust. Growing up, we’d be visited once a year or so by our family’s agent, George Wolf. He represented my grandparents, and then my parents. It wasn’t a tough decision for them. We got excited because he was such a nice guy. A lot of insurance agents come and go. Agencies change names. They may be giant mega-companies based several states away. Or they may just exist on-line.

So when you come across a local, family-owned and local agency that’s been around for more than 100 years, you have to figure that people trust them.

The C.L. Van Deventer Insurance Agency has been providing direct, person to person service to the Sturgis, Battle Creek, and the surrounding communities for a long, long time. And when all that insurance stuff gets confusing to you, you don’t have to worry. Every Staff member at the Van Deventer Agency is cross-trained in all aspects of the insurance business, whether you’re looking at auto, home, life, or commercial.

Carrie Van-Deventer-DouPonce

Carrie Van Deventer-DouPonce says her grandfather was in the business and turned it over to her father, Chuck Van Deventer. So, they’re up to three generations of Van Deventers so far.

C.L. Van Deventer Insurance Agency represents a carefully selected group of financially strong, reputable insurance companies—more than 50 of them! That means they’re able to offer you the best coverage at the most competitive price. Being an independent agency, they are not tied to any one company.

The Michigan Legislature enacted several changes in the state’s auto insurance laws, and those take effect July 1st. There’s an opportunity to save money, but drivers should be careful not to leave themselves short on coverage. There are a lot of options, and each driver should consult their agent to make sure they have the right options for them and their family.

Battle-Creek-Michigan-Insurance-Agent

They have six staff members in Battle Creek and another six in Sturgis. In Battle Creek, the C.L. Van Deventer Insurance is located at 100 Helmer Road, right across from the airport and in downtown Sturgis at 123 W. Chicago Road. Their offices are still closed by state order, but they’re happy to talk on the phone or you can contact them by e-mail.

In Battle Creek call: 269-924-3001.

In Sturgis, call: 269-651-8066

Or you can visit their website and e-mail them easily.

CL Van Deventer in Sturgis-clvand dot com