Cabin Fever Can Drive Michiganders Bonkers

How would you define "cabin fever?" I would define it as being cooped up too long in your home for extended periods of time.

That's how many Michiganders are feeling right about now. People don't like to be stuck at home in the dead of winter doing absolutely nothing, that's for sure.

Personally speaking, I want to be outside working on projects that I started just before old man winter decided to show up.

Some of my projects include finishing our deck in the back yard which is roughly 400 square feet. Then my wife and I need to paint our new shed that was built just before winter set in.

And then there is another project to add to our list. We have to fix two 8 foot sections of our backyard fence that just caved in a few weeks ago.

If you take a look at what "cabin fever" is truly all about, you may find that you actually have a few of the symptoms. According to healthline.com, here are a few symptoms of cabin fever:

1. Restlessness

2. decreased motivation

3. Irritability

4. Lack of patience

And yes I have all of the above because winter is just taking too long and people are ready to get outside and have some fun.

I guess I need to get a workout membership somewhere or plan a day trip to Frankenmuth or maybe head to Grand Rapids for a day or two.

Spring officially arrives on March 20, 2022 and I can hardly wait to get back outside to do all the things I really enjoy doing.

And no, I'm not going to take up any knitting, yoga, or cooking classes. I just want to get out of my cabin!

What is the best way to deal with cabin fever? Healthline.com can help you out.