Calhoun Co. & Battle Creek Police Hold Events for National Crime Victims Week

Local law enforcement and agencies throughout Calhoun County will be available to the public this week to assist area victims of crime.

April 18-24 is National Crime Victims Week, and agencies from throughout Calhoun County will be available to the public on Wednesday and Friday this week with a special vigil planned for Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Agencies including the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Safe Place, and the Child Advocacy Center will join the Battle Creek Police Department at the following locations in Battle Creek on Wednesday and Friday, April 21 and 23.

From 8:30 a.m.until Noon on Wednesday, April 21, these organizations will be available at Grass Root's Chiropractic Office in Pennfield Township. From Noon until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 23, they will be available Sweetwater's Donuts, Uncle Dog's, and Café Rica in Battle Creek.

On Thursday, April 22 there will be a candlelight vigil at Friendship Park in Battle Creek from 5:30-6:30 p.m., remembering victims in Calhoun County who have lost their lives to violence in some form. Sheriff Steve Hinkley and members from the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office will be present at this event.

Many times victims of crime can feel alone dealing with the impact of these events on their lives. These agencies work tirelessly year-round to ensure victims receive the support they need. This week's events will allow those who feel they have fallen through the cracks an opportunity to talk with those who can assist their pursuit for justice as well recovery from the crimes.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Prosecutor's Office typically work in tandem on behalf of victims to pursue justice, as well as the resources to help victims.