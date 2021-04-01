Calhoun County Asks “Yea Or Nay?” On COVID Vaccination

Calhoun County public health administrators and elected leaders want to hear your thoughts about the COVID-19 vaccines. The County Joint Operations Center is embarking on a public survey. It is focusing specifically on why some people are hesitant, or outright refuse the option to get vaccinated against the virus. The survey is also hoping to get information about what barriers people might be facing to get vaccinated, including locations and times of clinics to get the free vaccine.

WebMD recently published a report that focuses on why it may be a critical issue facing America’s minority residents. “Black, Hispanic, and Native American people are about 4 times more likely to be hospitalized and nearly 3 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than white people.” The WebMD story spells out some of the factors involved in the choices that the vaccination option presents.

Calhoun County’s Joint Operations Center is keeping its online survey available through the middle of the month so there’s plenty of time for people in the county to participate. County health administrators say ongoing testing shows a reduced number of cases in those 59 and older. They attribute that to a large percentage of people in that age range who have been vaccinated. But county leaders say they understand many people are not comfortable with the vaccines and they want to better understand the issues and how they can help convince people to get dosed.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department reports new positive cases identified through testing are up to about 10%. Health officers say that points to a large amount of community spread of the COVI-19 virus.