The Calhoun County Health Department continues to give vaccinations and Health Officer Eric Pessell said Monday they expect to give between 2,500-3,000 shots again this week. But Pessell cautions that the COVID-19 stats in the county have not been encouraging in the past couple of weeks.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases,” said Pessell. “I know last week we were being cautiously optimistic, but by the end of the week, it was pretty clear that we're seeing things going in the wrong direction. And we're seeing our hospitalization numbers go up as well.” As of Friday, March 12th, there were 8,714 confirmed cases, 397 hospitalizations, 220 deaths and currently 18 persons in the hospital.

Pessell cautions us against getting over-confident as they continue to vaccinate people. “People still need to practice social distancing, wear a mask when you go out in public and we've got to do that for a while yet until we get enough people vaccinated that we can get back to somewhat normal.”

The county had hoped to have an on-line registration up and running last week, but that didn’t happen. “We ran into a snag late last week with the software but we should be live today.” (Monday, March 15)

Get our free mobile app

Pessell said people can register to get vaccinated, but cautions that we’ll still need to be patient. “Right now we're going to work to vaccinate people aged 50 and older with underlying health conditions. On March 22nd, if you're 16 and older with underlying conditions, you're also eligible. So I would encourage everybody to get registered no matter what your age.”

Pessell says in the last week the County has administered many second dose vaccinations for various groups. “Many folks from both Kellogg's and Post were able to be vaccinated.”

Pessell says the county is getting the same amount of vaccine this week as the week before but he expects that they’ll start to see a substantial increase by the end of this month. The health department is administering the Pfizer vaccine, and transferring the Moderna vaccine to local pharmacies, Oaklawn hospital, and Grace Health. He said that if we want to get a vaccine at one of those places, we need to call them directly for now. But he said the plan is to consolidate the efforts through the Calhoun County Health Department soon.