Calhoun County Car-Motorcycle Crash Injuries Eaton County Man

A 41-year-old Charlotte man was severely injured while riding his motorcycle Thursday afternoon after hitting a car near Duck Lake.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 27 1/2 Mile Road near Charlotte Landing Road in the northeastern part of the county just after 1 p.m. on June 18th. The man was the lone motorcycle rider and was found unresponsive in the roadway when deputies arrived. Authorities believe that the man was traveling south on 27 1/2 Mile when a northbound car turned left in front of the bike.

The man was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson for treatment. The 51-year-old Springport woman driving the car was not injured. The investigation of the crash continues.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department reminds drivers to pay extra attention as the motorcycle season starts to ramp up.