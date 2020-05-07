Calhoun County COVID-19 Cases By Zip Code

Three more Calhoun County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 249.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department confirmed yesterday there was another Coronavirus related death in the county. That brings to the total of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 17. Like with most of the virus-related deaths for our area, the latest fatality involves an elderly resident with additional underlying health issues. There were three more county residents who were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. The new total of confirmed cases in Calhoun County now stands at 249 as of the latest information released by Calhoun County Government officials. 62 Calhoun County residents have been hospitalized to date after being diagnosed. 8 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. A total of 170 people who had been under orders to isolate have now been released.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code for Calhoun County:

49017 = 31 to 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49037 = 46 to 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49015 = 60 cases or more

49034 = 0 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49051 = 1 to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49052 = 0 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49011 = 0 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49014 = 16 to 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49033 = 1 to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49029 = 1 to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49094 = 1 to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49092 = 1 to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49068 = 16 to 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49021 = 1 to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49076 = 1 to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49245 = 1 to 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49224 = 16 to 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases

48813 = 0 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49284 = 0 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49237 = 0 confirmed COVID-19 cases

49252 = 0 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Calhoun County has released their data with very easy to follow graphs that break down new daily cases, total cases by sex, age, race and zip code. You can see the graphs and maps by clicking here.

Statewide, there are 45,054 residents who have tested positive for the virus. The number of deaths attributed at least in part to the virus in Michigan is now 4,250.

We will update these numbers each day.