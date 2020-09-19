Calhoun County Deputies On The Hunt For Car Thieves

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies in Pennfield are looking for a group of men for breaking into vehicles. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a resident told deputies that around 4 AM on Saturday, they found four men actively ransacking their vehicle. All four men fled when the homeowner’s dog began barking. Upon investigation, deputies found another vehicle that had been broken into on East Sunset Boulevard. Anyone with information or video from nearby neighborhoods, Saturday morning, has been asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880, Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.