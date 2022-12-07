Calhoun County Deputy Praised for Saving Springfield Man

The Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff is crediting an alert deputy in the rescue and survival of a 69-year-old Springfield man. It was around 9 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, as Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Maccah Mcghee was on patrol in the area of Begg Park, in the 500-block of Military Street in Springfield, when she saw a man lying on the ground in the park.

As she approached the man, she noticed that he wasn’t dressed for the temperature and wearing only a short-sleeve shirt, pajama pants, and missing a shoe. She also observed the man had initial signs of hypothermia and was in critical need of help. The deputy sprang into action, retrieving a rescue blanket from her cruiser, wrapping the man in the blanket, and began providing medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

An investigation revealed that the man had walked away from a local assisted living facility. The Office of Sheriff Steven Hinkley says that Deputy Mcghee’s awareness of her surroundings and knowing how to assist someone in distress was crucial in the man’s rescue and survival.