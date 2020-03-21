Calhoun County Has It’s First Positive Coronavirus Case

Calhoun County’s first positive case for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was identified via testing through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The positive case is an adult Calhoun County resident with travel history only inside of southwest Michigan. The patient is currently following all self-isolation guidance in their home and is in stable condition. The Calhoun County Public Health Department is reaching out to people who have been in close contact with the patient. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

“At this time, I advise the public to continue seeking their information from reputable and trusted sources,” said Calhoun County Health Officer Eric Pessell. “Websites such as www.calhouncountymi.gov, cdc.gov, or michigan.gov are all reliable sources for updates. I urge our community to remember that knowledge can help us remain prepared and level-headed as we continue to navigate this ongoing and ever-changing situation.”

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people are urged to follow the direction of their state and local health officials. People should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Here is the link to the latest overall coronavirus stats across Michigan

More Information

For general COVID-19 questions or concerns, we invite you to call the state’s specialized hotline at 1-888-535-6136. The state also has an e-mail address for COVID-19 questions at COVID19@michigan.gov. Both the state hotline and e-mail are staffed 7 days a week 8AM – 5PM. For information about CCPHD specific services, please call 269-969-6990.

Trusted online resources for updates and information continue to be as listed below:

National level, cdc.gov/coronavirus

State level, michigan.gov/coronavirus

Locally, calhouncountymi.gov and facebook.com/CCPublicHealthDepartment