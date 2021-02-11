Calhoun County Man Arraigned On Assault & Domestic Violence Charges

A man sought by Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies earlier in the week was arraigned on felony and misdemeanor charges.

The 34-year-old man that the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office had asked the public's help locating earlier in the week was arraigned on multiple charges. On, Monday the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office had asked the public to help locate Philip Jacob Young who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Young is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in a brutal attack. The incident occurred Saturday, February 6 at the Howard Motel located at 14484 Michigan Avenue in Marshall Township. Deputies said that the woman had entered the lobby of the motel and asked the clerk to tell the man to leave their room. Moments later the man entered the lobby then grabbed, punched, stomped, and kicked the woman in her head multiple times.

The woman was bleeding from her head when deputies arrived. The victim declined to talk about the incident with deputies out of fear for the safety of the couple's two-year-old son who Young had taken with him when leaving the motel before deputies arriving. The toddler was later found unharmed at the home of Young's mother. Security footage viewed by investigators showed Young kicking and stomping the woman's head 21 times. A warrant for Young's arrest was issued.

Philip Jacob Young was arraigned today (Thursday, February 11) in a virtual arraignment from Magistrate Amber Straub on a felony count of Aggravated Assault and a misdemeanor Domestic Violence charge for the Saturday attack. Young was ordered to a $5,000 cash or surety bond along with pre-trial services and to stay away from the victim.

There are potential Fleeing and Eluding charges that have not been filed. A preliminary exam conference has been slated for February 22nd. He faces up to five years in jail if convicted.

