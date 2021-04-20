Calhoun County Offers More COVID Vaccination Options

The Calhoun County Public Health Department reports there are now 240 deaths of county residents blames in part on the COVID-19 virus. The department is continuing to stage walk-in virus vaccination clinics this week. Health officers report the county has plenty of vaccine doses on hand so there is plenty to administer to everyone who shows up. You don’t need an appointment to get served. However, those with preset appointments will be taken first. So wait times may vary, or be non-existent based on the time you show.

The Pfizer two-dose vaccine is being administered at these sites. The single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is still in review.

Today’s clinic in Battle Creek is set for the YMCA Multi-Sport facility along Cherry Street. It will be open from 9 am until 2 pm. It's accepting any area resident aged 16 and over. But 16 and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign waivers.

That site will also be used tomorrow and again on Friday for first-dose clinics. The second dose clinic is tentatively set for Thursday, May 13.

Another clinic is being staged in Marshall. That one on Saturday will be at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds and is a drive-thru clinic. That is followed by a second dose clinic at the fairgrounds on Saturday, May 15.

The department is reporting to see new positive test results coming back from people who are still being tested for the virus. And those positive test results are still on the rise. The department is recommending everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of the option. The department has a complete list of vaccine providers throughout the county on its website.