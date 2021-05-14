Calhoun County Opens COVID Vaccine Clinics To 12 Year Olds

Kids as young as 12 are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at clinics run by the Calhoun County Public Health Department. The County making the announcement just a couple of days after federal regulators gave the Pfizer two-dose vaccine the green light for the 12-15 age group.

It’s worth noting that it is a conditional approval designed for emergency situations. Pfizer and European vaccine partner firm BioNTech are still pushing for full regulatory approval for the vaccine. Federal health administrators are still mulling over that request. Pfizer’s clinical trials on young people down to age 12 showed good response and minimal issues. Pfizer is now in the midst of trials with infants as young as 6 months of age.

Calhoun County Public Health administrators are opening their first clinics for those down to age 12 tomorrow (Saturday, May 15). The first is scheduled for the Calhoun County Fairgrounds along Fair Street in Marshall. That is set for tomorrow from 9 am through 2:30 pm. It is a drive-thru event. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 and over. Of course, minors need parental or guardian permission.

The clinic is also offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is a single dose approach, for those 18 and over who choose that option. That vaccine was recently cleared for administration following a halt to review some safety concerns.

A separate vaccination event is scheduled in Athens tomorrow (Saturday, May 15) morning from 9 until noon. That clinic is staged by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and the Village of Athens. It will be held at the Athens Township Fire Department along Burr Oak Street. That clinic offers the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and over.