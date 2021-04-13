Calhoun County Pauses Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccinations will still be offered at a walk-in clinic today at Albion College, but it won’t be the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) has paused the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine based on the Food and Drug Administration's and CDC's recommendation.

Officials say they’ll be using the Pfizer vaccine during today's (April 13th) Albion Clinic at Albion College’s Dow Center. The department says they won’t use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine until further information is available.

According to Fox News, The Food and Drug Administration together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after several instances of a severe blood clot in recipients.

Get our free mobile app

According to the FDA, there have been six reported cases of the rare and severe type of blood clot in over 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Today’s walk-in clinic in Albion is being offered to residents 18+, from 9:30am to 2pm at the Albion College Dow Center, 415 S. Hannah Street.

There will be a walk-in clinics this week in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Clinics for first-dose Pfizer vaccine will take place this week on Wednesday (4/14), Thursday (4/15), and Friday (4/16) at the YMCA Multi Sports Complex. The Pfizer vaccine is available for adults age 16+. Individuals who are 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine. Appointments for the second dose will take place three weeks later on Friday, May 7, 2021.

These walk-in clinic will be held at 86 Cherry St. Battle Creek, MI in the Battle Creek YMCA Multi Sports Complex at the follow hours listed below:

Wednesday, April 14, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

At both clinics, in Albion and Battle Creek, individuals with an existing scheduled appointment will be prioritized. Keep in mind, wait times will be contingent on the number of individuals present for vaccine.

For information about vaccine in Calhoun and to register for an upcoming clinic, please click here.