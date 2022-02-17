Calhoun County Public Health Department Issues COVID-19 Quarantine & Isolation Guidance

Hot off the presses the Calhoun County Public Health Department created some guidance on different issues dealing with Covid-19. They cover:

What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

CDC guidelines for the general population, regardless of vaccination status: On Day 5, do you have no symptoms or are your symptoms resolving?

If you're exposed to someone with COVID-19 If you are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines If you have received a positive COVID-19 test result in the last 90 days.

If you are often around vulnerable populations (e.g., immunocompromised or elderly people)

If you're exposed to someone with Covid-19

They even have a great calendar in which you can use to know exactly which day is day zero through day 11 and what you should do on each of those days.

Below is that guidance:

Courtesy of Calhoun County Health Department Courtesy of Calhoun County Health Department loading...

