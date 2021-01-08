Calhoun County Residents 65 Or Older Can Register For COVID Vaccine

Here is everything residents 65 or older need to know to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Less than 24 hours after the Calhoun County Public Health Department made the announcement that county residents 65 years and older could begin calling to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they announced they are blown away with the community’s response.

Calhoun County Public Health Department officials say that due to the extremely high call volumes in response to the initial announcement, clinics are filling up fast. They say they are returning calls in the order they were received and are continuing to schedule more future clinics.

As it stands, Calhoun County is in the first part of Phase 1B. They are scheduling appointments for Calhoun County residents who are 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to high call volumes, they are asking that callers leave a message. After leaving a message you will receive a call back within 36 hours. Frontline Essential Workers will be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a separate announcement will be made when that time comes.

The number for those 65 and older to call to get their appointment is 269-441-0912.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department has created a new dashboard to address questions and concerns that area residents have concerning receiving the vaccine. You can view the page by clicking here.

Calhoun County Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton has also made a video about commonly asked questions associated with the vaccine which can be viewed below.