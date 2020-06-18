Calhoun County Sheriff Announces Charges For Emmett Township Woman’s Murder

Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley announced an arrest warrant for the murder of 25-year-old Alison Sargent.

On March 5, Alison Sargent was reported missing to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Her fiance said she was last seen in her 2012 Black Dodge Journey. On March 7, her body was discovered by someone walking along East River Road near Raymond Road. Her remains had been placed and burned there, according to detectives. By March 9, detectives with the Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force received positive identification from Western Michigan University Department of Pathology regarding the body recovered in Emmett Township. The victim was identified as Alison.

Sheriff Hinkley says on March 10, Alison's license plate was captured on a Detroit police car license plate reader. Detectives located the unoccupied vehicle parked in downtown Detroit near the Amtrack Train Station. The interior of the vehicle had been burned. The vehicle was immediately taken to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Detroit.

Detectives believe Alsion was shot and killed at a residence then transferred to the location in Emmett Township where she was found. On June 18, Sheriff Hinkley announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Jose Juarez, 25 of Bedford Township, for Open Murder, Felony Fire Arm, and mutilation of a body or corpse. Juarez has remained in police custody since March 8 for a parole hold. He was arraigned shortly after Thursday's announcement.

Sheriff Hinkley said that hundred's of hours and 40 search warrants were issued in the course of the multi-department investigation. He also says that detectives will continue to follow up on leads related to the case. Sheriff Hinkley asks that anyone with information related to Alsion's murder contact the Sheriff's Department at 269-969-6450 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

The departments involved in the investigation include Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, the ATF, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Amtrack Police, and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.