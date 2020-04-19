Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies Track Down Two Suspects; Looking For a Third

Today at 1430 hours deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary of a business in progress in the 12000 Block of 27 Mile Rd in Albion Township. Employees had arrived at the business and startled three male subjects who then ran into a wooded area. With the assistance of witnesses, the first subject was taken into custody in the 27000 Block of C Drive N after a short foot pursuit. Additional perimeters were set up and Calhoun County K9 began a track for a second subject who was later observed fleeing the area through a field on a motorcycle or moped. K9 tracked this subject locating the moped in question and then to a residence in the 26000 Block of C Drive North where a second suspect was taken into custody. A second K9 track was started for the third subject however this subject was not located. The two Albion Township males were lodged at the Calhoun County Jail. Several stolen items were recovered and returned to the business. Deputies were assisted by Albion Public Safety and Michigan State Police.