Calhoun County Sheriff Saxton Resigns To Take New Position

Calhoun County's Sheriff, Matt Saxton, is resigning. He has been selected to be the next Executive Director of the Michigan Sheriffs' Association.

Saxton was selected this week to become the new Executive Director of the Michigan Sheriffs' Association. He was elected Sheriff in 2013 and has served the citizens of Calhoun County for over 25 years. He will begin his new leadership role as Executive Director of MSA later this year. Sheriff Saxton will replace Sheriff Blaine Koops (Ret.) who is leaving the post at the end of April.

According to Iron County Sheriff Mark Valesano, the current M.S.A. President, “We had

several excellent candidates apply for the position. Matt brings years of experience,

knowledge and personality to the position. We are looking forward to Matt’s leadership

into the next chapter of M.S.A.”

“I look forward to serving the 83 Michigan Sheriff’s and their agencies into the future, as

well as the over 21,000 citizen Membership”, Saxton stated in an interview.

TSM

Sheriff Saxton, his wife Heidi, and their three children reside in Pennfield Township.

He will begin his duties at M.S.A. pending contract negotiations.

Read the Michigan Sheriffs' Association announcement in its entirety by clicking here