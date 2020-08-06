Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Investigate ATV & Trailer Theft

The Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the theft of an ATV and trailer from the Ceresco area.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and trailer from the 14000 block of A Drive N that occurred Wednesday night, August 5. The ATV is a red 2012 Polaris 4 wheel two-seater. It was taken with the trailer which is a JRC Customs cargo-style that is black with wooden slate sides. The trailer is also equipped with a black tote on the front, spare tire on the left side, and a snowplow blade.

Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

