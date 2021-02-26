Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured Trying To Make Arrest

A Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy was injured and knocked unconscious while trying to arrest an individual Friday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says one of their own was injured. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, 18-year-old Tyshaan Williams of Battle Creek attempted to avoid jail by running from deputies, then removing his electronic tether. Williams was on bond for a previous charge. While checking in for the first time with Community Corrections this morning, Williams failed a drug screen and deputies were called to take Williams to the jail for not being in compliance with orders from the court.

Fleeing from deputies, Williams broke through the main glass entry door to the Justice Complex, shattering the glass. An 18-year veteran of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, who was attempting to stop him, was knocked unconscious for a short period of time as a result of the broken glass and collision with Williams.

When Williams left the building, he removed the electronic tether. He was picked up not long after a few blocks away by Battle Creek Police Department officers.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek to have glass removed from her eye, and to assess her injuries. She is awake and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Williams is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail, charged with tampering with electronic communications, violation of bond restrictions, malicious destruction of property, and resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing injury.