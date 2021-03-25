Update: FOUND! She Has Been Located & Is Safe.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says she has been located and is safe and they thank the community for aiding in locating her quickly.

Read the original article below

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing area woman.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Anna Luella McCurdy was last seen at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, entering and leaving in a silver 4-door sedan with an unknown driver in Springfield, Michigan.

Anna has not been seen or heard from since. Anna is described as a 21-year-old woman standing 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. In the photo provided, Anna appears to have a medium tan complexion.

At the time Anna was last seen she was wearing a black T-shirt (plain and no logo), pink "Rug Rats" sweatpants, black and pink shoes, and was carrying a pink tie-dyed pure, according to Lt. Hirakis with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on Anna McCurdy's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

Information is limited at this time. We have a call into the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and are awaiting more details. Please check back for further updates.