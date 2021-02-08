Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Wanted Man

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an area man who is wanted by law enforcement.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is seeking 34-year-old Philip Jacob Young who has warrants out for his arrest. Young is being sought for Aggravated Assault and Strong Arm Domestic Violence.

Anyone who has information on Young's whereabouts is asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app