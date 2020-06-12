Calhoun County’s Questionable Origin Begs For a Name Change

A recent article in the Battle Creek Enquirer has ruffled some feathers. It states that Calhoun County, named after John C. Calhoun, should consider a name change since its namesake was a bygone politician who vehemently defended slavery. In fact, some of his political leanings were said to have influenced the South's secession. If Calhoun County were to consider a name change, here a few examples of amazing historic figures to choose from, some of whom are on Smithsonian magazine's list of the 100 Most Significant Americans of All Time.