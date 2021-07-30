California Now Must Supply Woman’s Prisons Condoms Due To Biological Men Housed In Their Prisons

Only the dullest bulb could not have predicted this. Last year the state of California passed SB 132, a law that requires the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to record an inmate's self-reported gender identity, gender pronouns and titles throughout their term in the facility. They also will allow transgender prison inmates to put in a request to be transferred to a facility that aligns with their gender identity.

The Los Angeles Times reported that since the new law came into effect last January the state has received approximately 300 requests from transgendered people and all but six have requested to be moved to a woman’s prison.

The state of California is now having to introduce new pregnancy resources and contraceptives. According to reporting by the Christian Post “Female inmates in the California prison system say they're now "prey for men" as correctional facilities prepare for an uptick in rapes and pregnancies following a policy change that allows men who identify as female to be transferred to women’s-only prisons”.

According to reporting by WoLF, a group that states they “work to protect, advance, and restore the rights of women and girls” this is the state giving "tacit admission by officials that women should expect to be raped when housed in prison with men," which an inmate described to the group as "a nightmare's worst nightmare."

One inmate at a Californian woman’s prison told the LA Times that their prison guards have warned them to expect sexual violence:

"That if we think it's bad now, be prepared for the worst. That it's going to be off the hook, it's going to be jumping…They say we're going to need a facility that's going to be like a maternity ward. They say we're going to have an inmate program where inmates become nannies”

Another inmate told WoLF:

"Does anyone care that we are being forced to house with 6'2, 250+ lbs men with penises that are here for brutally raping women?...We have been warned by the officials in this prison, more are coming with worse charges. Where is the safety concern for us? If we say we are in fear, we are the ones locked up."

What does the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have to say about this? In the past, I would have said you will not believe this but we can no longer say that phrase while living in the land of Democrats.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated that they did actually think about the "possibility of pregnancy was considered in the development" of SB 132. Not to worry they say because they already have “procedures” in place addressing pregnancy in their prisons.

What would those “procedures” be?

They state that sexual acts are already prohibited in prison and are subject to disciplinary action.

Really, you are going to tell biological males that are in the prisons system, some for rape and murder, that it is against the rules to have sex in prison.

As I stated welcome to what I like to call Bizarro World or you can simply refer to it as living in the world of Democrats.