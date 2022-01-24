UPDATE: Missing Teen Has Been Found and is Safe

FOUND! The teen reported as missing is safe, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office.
Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in months.
The Barry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Calli Lyon has not been seen or heard from since June 22, 2021. Calli is missing from Plainwell, Michigan, but deputies with the Barry County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
