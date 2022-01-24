UPDATE: Missing Teen Has Been Found and is Safe

FOUND! The teen reported as missing is safe, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in months.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Calli Lyon has not been seen or heard from since June 22, 2021. Calli is missing from Plainwell, Michigan, but deputies with the Barry County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Calli is described as a white female, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information on Calli's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff's Office at 269-948-4801 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

