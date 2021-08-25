Callie the Calico of Battle Creek is the Featured Pet of the Week

Beautiful Callie hopes to find a forever home of her own.

Callie the dilute calico had everything she needed until her owner became seriously ill. It's a problem many companion animals face. Her owner unexpectedly passed away without having a plan in place for her and the two other felines in the home.

Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say it's an important reminder to not only having a way of alerting others that there are pets in your home if you become incapacitated or worse but to also have someone willing to take them in or find them a new home.

Callie of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

One challenge staff and volunteers at HSSCM have had in these situations is no background information or veterinary records. Knowing an animal's temperament and health is key to finding the right forever home.

Callie however has a clean bill of health. She likes getting attention and so far has been pretty low-key meaning she won't climb your curtains. She is estimated to be around 4 to 5 years old. Callie gets along well with the other cats at HSSCM. She would likely do well in a home with other cats, especially if the other cats have a similar laidback disposition. This girl is not interested in being tackled and wrestling with other felines.

Callie would do well with calm children who are 10 years and older. It is unknown if she has had any experience with dogs but staff at HSSCM say if given a slow and positive introduction, she may do well.

Are you interested in giving Callie well deserved second chance of having a forever home and family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Callie isn't the right fit? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM waiting for their forever family to find them.

