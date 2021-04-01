Calls Will Soon Require Dialing 10 Digits In Select Michigan Area Codes

Your call cannot be completed as dialed....

That recording will be quite common in the very near future. Most of us have numbers programmed in our phones by a person's name. Chances are you do not have pizza parlors or your local Home Depot numbers stored in your phone. Beginning April 24th, you may want to program them - or be prepared to include an area code even when dialing locally.

According to ABC 12, all 10 digits of phone numbers will be required in the 616, 810, 989 and 906 area codes. This goes into effect on April 24th, however, it will take some time to get used to, and our calls will still go through without an error recording until October 24th. After that day, you will hear your call cannot be completed as dialed message.

Before you complain about this, the change is for a very good reason. Starting in July of 2022, callers will be able to reach The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Think about it, when someone is in absolute dire straits and in need of someone to talk to, all they have to remember are three easy digits 9-8-8. I think that is pretty awesome.

Like with anything new, it will take some time to get used to. In the meantime, you can start to program some of your favorite spots, and go to carry out restaurants into your phone.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can get help and more information here, 24/7. Just so you know, tomorrow would not be the same without you.