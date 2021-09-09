Calvin Grad Becomes U.S. Navy Rear Admiral

Calvin University certainly has a lot to proud of with so many graduates gaining accolades and honors across the world in many careers. The United States Navy just announced that another Calvin alumni, Dean VanderLey has been promoted to the rank of rear admiral upper half during a ceremony held Sept. 1 at U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey assumed command as Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, and Fleet Civil Engineer, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in August. He leads a team in over 40 locations along the Pacific coast of the U.S. and across the entire Indo-Pacific theater.

VanderLey graduated from Calvin with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University. He received his commission in 1991.

VanderLey is a Submarine and Seabee Combat Warfare-Qualified Officer, Joint-Qualified Officer, member of the Acquisition professional community, registered Professional Engineer, and a certified Energy Manager. His decorations include the Legion of Merit (two awards), Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Navy Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Commendation Ribbon, and Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign Medals.

Congratulation Rear Admiral VanderLey! Well done!