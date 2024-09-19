Dan Campbell Forced to Sell Detroit Suburb Home

Despite the unprecedented recent success of the Detroit Lions, there are sure to be a group of fans who aren't satisfied. Those fans found a way to disrupt the life of the man who helped usher in that success.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently sold his Bloomfield Township home due to unruly fans harassing his family and household.

Get our free mobile app

According to reports, the harassment first began after the Lions' loss to the Dallas Cowboys late in the 2023 season. The Lions lost the game in controversial fashion after the officials declared left tackle Taylor Decker eligible instead of Dan Skipper on a potential game-winning play, despite forewarning from Campbell of the play design.

Nonetheless, fans doxxed the location of Campbell's home in Bloomfield.

A series of pranks had contractors sent to Campbell's home for unnecessary repairs. The harassment ramped up after the Lions fell short in the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions' appearance in the conference championship was just the second in franchise history.

Following the harassment in the fallout of the NFC Championship loss, Campbell and his family filed police reports with the Bloomfield Township Police.

Campbell and his family moved from their luxurious "7,800-square-foot Cape Cod-style mansion" this week as the harassment ramped up in the wake of another loss, this time to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Crain Homes sold the house for $4.5 million within 24 hours. It was originally built for former Detroit Red Wings Hall of Fame player Igor Larionov, according to A to Z Sports.

Crain Homes was also able to find a new home for the Campbells that is much more private.

The 10 Biggest Wins in Detroit Lions History The Detroit Lions have been a snake-bitten franchise in the Super Bowl era. The 2023 season may be the mark of a long-awaited turnaround, springing to mind some of the biggest wins in franchise history. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison