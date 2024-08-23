Can Minors Legally Drink With Their Parents at a Restaurant in Michigan?

It's reiterated in this article, but this author, website and company in no way condone underage drinking except when permitted by the law, which is detailed in this article for entertainment and information purposes. Follow the law and drink responsibly.

Everyone remembers their first sip of alcohol. For better or worse, many of those sips happen before the 21st birthday.

To be fair, that isn't always because of an abuse of underage drinking. Sure, there are plenty of partiers out there who drank way too much way too soon, but there are other avenues.

For example, some cultures permit teenagers as young as 14 to drink wine with the family at dinner. Some parents introduce their children to alcohol at a reasonable age to ensure a safe and understanding environment.

As a parent, I see real value in communicating with children at the appropriate time about sensitive adult subjects like this. It can wash away some of the mystic and angst and boost stronger habits.

So with all of this in mind, are there situations in Michigan law that allow for such practices? At the very least, can minors legally drink alcohol with their parents at Michigan restaurants?

Michigan has some interesting drinking laws, and some of the strangest actually involve underage drinking. There are three highly specific instances in which it's perfectly legal for minors to consume alcohol.

One instance involves drinking for a college class in which the consumption is a part of the curriculum, and another for an underage person working undercover (yes, really).

The religious and cultural instance could provide a loophole of sorts, however, there is no give to Michigan's stance regarding the sale of alcohol to anyone under the age of 21. As the law reads, the religious and cultural instance is likely most permissible at home and not worth the trouble in public.

