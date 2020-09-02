Can the Lions Make the Playoffs?

The million dollar question is: can the Detroit Lions make the postseason this year? Well, as usual, the fan base has high hopes.

This franchise has smelled the past 50 years. Who’s kidding who. The Lions have just plain stunk in the NFL. They have never gone to a Super Bowl….ever! This franchise has had Hall of Fame players but can’t cut the cake and win consistently. They don’t know how to win.

In the past years they have had wishy washy management and coaches. All these guys knew how to do was cash paychecks. This year will be different. That’s been the battle cry since I’ve been alive, but maybe just maybe this year could be different.

The Ford family has publicly told the G.M. Bob Quinn and Head Coach Matt Patricia it’s time to put up or shut up. Or they will not be brought back. The team is actually in a winnable division.

Their quarterback Mathew Stafford is coming off a severe back injury that sidelined him for half of the season. He’s on a mission to prove to the world he can take this team deep into the playoffs. The Lions have had solid draft choices the past couple seasons. This team opens up at home September 13th versus the Chicago Bears.

As we speak the Lions are a slight favorite. With the pandemic and probably no fans, this should be very interesting. At least the fans won’t burn their money on tickets to see this same old story again. But could the Detroit Lions fool all of us and actually be decent? Probably not. What the heck am I thinking? I guess will have to wait and see.