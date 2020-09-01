Can You Make a Movie in 48 Hours – Prove it at the Kazoo 48 Hour Film Festival

Can you make a movie in 48 hours from start to finish? The Kazoo 48 Hour Film Festival wants you to prove it! There's one little catch, though. The film crew you assemble will be given a genre, line of dialogue, character, and a prop that must be seen in your 1-6 minute film. Still interested? Not scared away by the parameters? Fantastic. You are just who the Kalamazoo 48 Hour Film Festival is looking for.

How does it work? Glad you asked! First, take a gander at the rules so you know what you're getting yourself in to. Click here to register and pay your $25 participation fee, and choose whether or not you are Amateur or Professional. You will then receive an email full of contest information and other details as to how the festival works. Then form your team or go it alone, and wait for the contest to begin October 2nd at 6:00 pm, with all films meeting a submission deadline of October 4th at 6:00 pm. The films will be judged in both the Amateur and Professional categories, and prizes will be awarded to the best in those categories. All finished films will be given a special, socially distanced screening on the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts' YouTube page, Thursday, October 15th.

You've got a month to decide whether you can pull it off, and assemble the team that's going to get you there. Good luck, Southwest Michigan filmmakers. I can't wait to see what you can do on October 15th!