What the Elf? Is There a COVID Candy Cane Shortage in 2020?

I've been shopping just about everywhere in this town and I can't find candy canes. Is there a shortage due to Coronavirus or am I just too late to find any?

It's not like I'm searching for The Child. I understand that gifts related to Baby Yoda, the breakout star of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian are hard to find this Christmas. Trust me, I've looked.

I've also been looking for candy canes and they seem as scarce as toilet paper back in April. It's Christmas. Candy canes are usually everywhere, but it seems I've hunted for them at many places and come up empty: Meijer, Walgreens, Target, Walmart.

I Googled "candy cane shortage 2020" and all I get are stories of a Canadian shortage back in 2015 which they blame on us. I know Coronavirus has interrupted the manufacturing and supply chain, but all I want is a quick sugar hit while I'm trying to finish up all the shopping and wrapping. I might even try one of these:

The 5 Worst Candy Cane Flavors

Gravy Pickle Clam Rotisserie Chicken Mac & Cheese

I'm not making this up. Therecipe.com ranked those as the worst flavors. The best?

The 5 Best Candy Cane Flavors

Peppermint Apple Pie Molasses Cinnabon Sugar Plum

Personally, I've tried Siracha, Jelly Belly, Swedish Fish and Sour Patch, but, I agree, nothing beats the classic peppermint. Have you seen candy canes anywhere in Southwest Michigan? Can you help a Santa's helper out? At this point, I might even get the wasabi just to have something to hang on the tree.