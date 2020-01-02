Can’t Miss Country Shows Coming to Michigan in 2020
When it comes to seeing some of your favorite country singers performing live in 2020, you've got plenty of choices. Here are some of the bigger shows that will be taking place in Michigan this year.
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks will be bringing his Stadium Tour for the first time to Ford Field on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Tickets for the show SOLD OUT in 90 minutes. Click here to keep an eye out for some available tickets.
Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get Tour
Luke Combs will be bringing his "What You See Is What You Get" Tour to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Saturday February 15, 2020. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will be joining Luke that night. Click here to check for tickets.
Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour
Dan + Shay are coming back to Michigan in 2020--TWICE! Details were announced today regarding the Dan + Shay, The (Arena) Tour 2020. Dan + Shay will be performing at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Thursday, March 26th. They'll also be back in Michigan for a show at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit on Saturday, September 19th. Click here to find out more.
Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour
Kenny Chesney is coming to Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 15th, 2020. Also coming to The D with Kenny Chesney will be Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Click here to buy your tickets.
Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour
Blake Shelton will be performing at Little Caesar's Arena on Saturday, March 21st, 2020. Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, The Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson will be the opening acts for the Friends and Heroes Tour. Click here to get your tickets.
Toby Keith
WITL--Your Country Concert Connection--is proud to present Toby Keith live in concert on Sunday, August 9th at 7 PM at the Jackson County Fair. Click here to get your tickets to see Toby.
Keith Urban
Keith Urban will be doing an outdoor show at Soaring Eagle on Saturday, July 18th. The show is scheduled to start at 8 PM. Click here to get your tickets.
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan will be performing at Soaring Eagle on Sunday, May 24th will special guest Dylan Scott. Keep in mind that this is an outdoor show. Click here to find out more.