Capitol Police Officer Run Over By Suspected Radical Black Nationalist?

Last Friday a man ran his car into 2 Capitol police officers and a U.S. Capitol barrier according to reporting by the Washington Examiner.

The acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed this incident during a press briefing last Friday. He informed the press that sadly one officer died of his injuries and a second officer was injured during the incident and is in the hospital.

In a statement Chief Pittman stated:

“USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along [Constitution] Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital “

The Chief later went on to state:

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant...Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

I am sure many of you have heard of this horrible event but if you only heard this via TV News and many "news" sites from the mainstream media you probably did not hear the entire story.

According to various media outlets, including the very left-leaning NBC News, the suspect has been identified as Noah Green age 25.. Green was subsequently shot and killed after he jumped out of his car with a knife.

Those same News accounts state that Green’s Facebook account “suggests” he was a follower of the anti-Semite, black nationalist/supremacist Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan. Interesting to note that NBC reports about his connections to the Nation of Islam in the tenth paragraph of their article.

Those media reports said social media accounts belonging to him suggested he was a follower of the Nation of Islam and its leader, Louis Farrakhan. See pictures of those sites before Facebook took them down to hide from the rest of the world. Why they took that site down is obvious because this "insurrectionist" did not fit what they have been promoting for months, that being white supremacists attacking the U.S. Capitol and their officers.

The Daily Caller is reporting that Green wrote that Farrakhan:

“has done miraculous work not just with me, but with the lives of millions...A major goal of mine is to meet this man who has been instrumental on my awakening and life’s work. I am unsure if I’ll ever be afforded that opportunity, but I wanted to write this note for two purposes: to give everyone an update, and in hopes that the note may somehow reach the Minister.”

That is why I decided to write a piece about this sad incident. Although some of the mainstream media do include the reference to the black nationalist/supremacist Nation of Islam group they do not include it in their headline. We all know if a white man would have done this they would have called him a White Supremacist even without social media posts pointing to that. It would have been pronounced 1,000 times a day on their stations, websites and printed publications.

As I wrote last week, the media believes and to the extent that people only see, listen or read the mainstream media they are correct, unless they report something it never happened.

They would have attempted to find as many Republican politicians to ask about their thoughts on this and white supremacy. Yet nothing like that is happening right now with their stations, sites, papers or their politicians. Remember the recent mass shooting in Boulder Colorado, the news media stated it was a white man, probably White Supremacist who perpetrated the mass shooting. Then we find out he was a Middle Eastern man born in Syria.

Do I wish these “news” outlets did not push this racial identity hate, yes!

Do I push their racial hatred on my show or in my personal life, no!

Perhaps they should learn not to divide our country and instead help us unite our country. Their problem as I see it is if you are going to push the hate you do at least be non-hypocritical in your reporting and suspected anyone who does these types of acts against people who are a different color then themselves call them all racists and supremacist. Also where are their screaming headlines about this man's insurrectionist acts? The mainstream manipulative news are just a bunch of hypocritics that no one should trust any longer.

I am unfortunately sure they will be complete hypocrites and just push their radical hate and divide agenda of their Democratic Party.

I do believe most people will not let the Democratic Party or their media drive a wedge of hate between people of different races. Most intelligent people see what they are attempting to do.

