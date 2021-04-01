Faith in Film: Easter Weekend at the Drive-In

It's kind of like drive-in church as one of the double features at the Capri Drive-In is showing two faith-based films on Easter weekend.

Dying the eggs, eating the ears off the chocolate bunny and all the candy in the basket before church on Sunday morning, capped by a big meal with family are all Easter traditions. Going to the movies could be a new one. The Capri Drive-In of Coldwater is now open for the season and has four movies this weekend, two of which are faith-based films. You can go Old Testament with Prince of Egypt and then be inspired by Heaven is for Real.

Prince of Egypt is "an epic adventure that captivated movie audiences the world over in this familiar tale of two brothers- one born of royal blood, one an orphan with a secret past. As one becomes the ruler of a powerful empire and the other the chosen leader of his people, their final confrontation will forever change the world. With Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Sandra Bullock, Patrick Stewart, and Helen Mirren."

Heaven is for Real "recounts the true story of a small-town father who must find the courage and conviction to share his son's extraordinary, life-changing experience with the world. Starring Greg Kinnear as Todd Burpo, the real-life father whose son Colton claims to have visited Heaven during a near-death experience. Colton shares the details of his amazing journey with childlike innocence and speaks matter-of-factly about things that happened before his birth...things he couldn't possibly know."

Get our free mobile app

If the more traditional idea of superheroes and monster movies is more appealing, they've got you covered with the other double feature: Godzilla vs Kong and Wonder Woman 1984.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday | April 2-4

Screen 1:

Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13)

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13)

Screen 2:

Prince of Egypt (PG)

Heaven is for Real (PG)

The box office opens at 7:30 pm with showtime at 8:30. (Cash only, please.)