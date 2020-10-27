Halloween Movies and Trunk or Treat at the Drive-In

One merry, one scary; choose from two Halloween double features this weekend at the Capri Drive-In of Coldwater.

We never know what Michigan weather is going to do, but it looks like it will be dry this weekend with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. Once the sun goes down, the temperatures drop and the movie screen lights up at the drive-in. The Capri will be open on Halloween weekend again this year with two seasonal double features and trunk or treat for the kids.

The kids' event is new this year and gives them a chance to dress up and collect some candy. Gates open at 6 on Saturday, and trunk or treat begins at 6:30 in front of screen 1. Of course, everyone has to wear a mask this Halloween, but you are invited to bring candy to pass out to the kids. Everyone in costume gets a small popcorn and a chance to see their picture on the big screen. Free passes will be awarded for best costumes and each car gets a free 4-pack of Red Bull so you can stay up late for the Halloween double-feature.

Screen 1:

Casper (PG)

The Corpse Bride (animated-PG)

Screen 2:

Sinister (R)

It (R)

So, take a look a the trailers below and decide. Will you spend Halloween weekend with Pennywise or Casper the Friendly Ghost?