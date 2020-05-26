Car Break-Ins Are Up During COVID-19, But WHY?

It actually makes a lot of sense, and here's what you can do to prevent it from happening to YOU.

You've probably already heard that domestic violence calls have skyrocketed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which is really sad by itself. Did you know that vehicle larceny calls are up, too?

In New York City, they've shot up by 63%. In Los Angeles, they've gone up by 17% from the same time last year. But why?

There are a few reasons:

1. People aren't driving, and they're home more.

When's the last time you drove your car? I drove mine on Sunday but, before that, it had been at least a week. I use a fob for my car; if the fob is near the car, the doors can unlock. So yes, if I leave my cars in my car or near it, a thief doesn't even have to break-in; they can just open the door.

2. A lot of people are out of work and desperate.

According to law enforcement, breaking into a car is a "low-risk crime with a potentially high reward." People have more time to burn and some people have drug habits that need to be fueled; breaking into a car for some quick cash or something that they can sell is a quick fix.

3. Kids are out of school.

Of course, this is assuming that most car thieves are teenagers, and there's not a lot of research to support that. However, kids have been out of school for months at this point, and some of them are trying their luck.

So, what can you do to prevent it?

Keep your keys OUT of your car at all times. Lock your car. Keep it in your garage if you have one. Keep an eye on your neighborhood, and don't be afraid to call law enforcement if you see something out of the ordinary.