Car Crashes Into Holland Gun Shop

A car crashed into a Holland gun shop and police are searching for suspects.

Police were called shortly before 4am on Thursday morning after a car crashed into the the Bullet Hole Firearms and Training located near the intersection of Chicago Drive and Waverly Road. A break-in was attempted.

When officers arrived to the scene the driver had left and no suspect descriptions have been released. The sales manager for Bullet Hole Firearms and Training told WOOD TV this is the third time someone tried to break into the store. He said this time they did successfully get inside. It’s unclear at this time if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 1.877.887.4536, texting OCMTIP to 274637 or online.