Car in Grand Rapids Slams into Two Pedestrians

Monday night in Grand Rapids, two pedestrians were hit by a car.

As temperatures rise, so do the number of people walking the streets of Grand Rapids as well as all West Michigan cities and towns. This also means it is important when driving at all ours of the day to be on the look out for pedestrians.

According to FOX 17, the Grand Rapids Police Department are in the process of investigating a pair of pedestrians that were hit by an oncoming car Monday night around 10:40 p.m.

The crash took place on East Fulton Street and Fuller Avenue NE where police found a 51-year-old pedestrian with life threatening injuries. The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

I noticed after work that the weather was nice and a lot of people were already walking around downtown Grand Rapids. Even though I left the downtown area around 7:15 p.m., I had several people cross the street unexpectedly in my short drive from Ottawa to getting on 131 northbound.

The other pedestrian didn't take a direct hit but was glanced and still had some minor injuries but decided at the scene to not seek any medical assistance.

The good new is, this incident wasn't a hit and run, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with the police.

This was one of those cases where the person driving the car did have the right away, the light was green to proceed and that is what the driver did but the two people who were hit, disregarded the traffic light and attempted to cross anyway.

If you or someone you know were in the area around the time of the crash and have any additional information you could provide the Grand Rapids Police Department, you are urged to contact 616.456.3414.