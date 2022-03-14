Shocking Video: Police Capture Car Jacker at Gunpoint on US 131

The end of a wild police chase on US 131 near Martin, Michigan was captured on video this weekend.

What started out as a police stop for a traffic violation turned into a police chase, car accident, and attempted carjacking. Saturday morning Allegan County Deputies attempt to pull a car over. The suspect took off and lead police on a short chase followed by a very bold and dangerous move according to Fox 17,

During that pursuit, the suspect did a U-turn in parking lot before police say he intentionally drove at the deputy, striking the police car and disabling it before driving away from the scene.

When a Michigan State Trooper attempted to pull the suspect over, he wrecked his vehicle by slamming into the median on US 131 near the Martin exit. The man allegedly jumped into another vehicle in an attempted carjacking to get away from law enforcement. That's where the video below begins. A local resident that got caught behind the terrifying action caught the moment on video as the police got the suspect out of the stolen vehicle at gunpoint and placed him under arrest. If you can't see the embedded video below click here.

The suspect is in custody for multiple charges related to this incident as well as other outstanding warrants.

