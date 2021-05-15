Car Versus Train Accident Results in No Injuries in Pennfield Township

A 57-year-old Battle Creek man escaped injury Friday night in Pennfield Township after his car was hit by a train.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to McAllister Road near Clarence Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. on May 14th after the rear end of the vehicle the man was driving was hit by the train. Investigators believe that the man had stopped at the railroad tracks as the crossing gates came down. He didn’t see the oncoming Amtrak train and attempted to go around the crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.

The man was not hurt nor were the occupants of the train. The train was delayed for roughly an hour for the investigation, which continues.