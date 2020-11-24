‘Carry Out Michigan’ Website Helps You Support Local Restaurants

Want to try a new place for takeout, but aren't sure which restaurants are open? There's an app for that.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is encouraging businesses and residents to use their "Carry Out Michigan" website to help make remote ordering more accessible during COVID-related shutdowns, Fox 17 reports.

The MRLA launched the website to connect restaurants and customers over the summer. With the recent executive orders that halt in-person dining for three weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19, they are reminding folks to check it out.

According to the MRLA, at least 2,000 Michigan restaurants have closed so far in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Emily Daunt, VP of Communications and Operations with the MRLA told Fox 17,

“If things continue to be shut down for dine-in again, we're projected to see 6,000, which is almost half of Michigan restaurants, permanently close.”

"Carry Out Michigan" is free to use for restaurants and patrons. You can find accurate, up-to-date info on which restaurants near you are open and offer delivery, takeout, and curbside pickup. You can even filter by what sort of food you are looking for: seafood, steak, barbecue, breakfast, etc. Currently there are about 500 restaurants on the site.