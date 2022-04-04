Casa Tequila Taking Over Tavern On McGillen Building in Mattawan

Looks like Taco Bobs in Mattawan is about to have some serious competition as signage has just been posted on the building which was once occupied by Tavern on McGillen that a new restaurant will be opening sometime this year. The restaurant called Casa Tequila is already taking applications at phone number 269-668-6400. As of right now that’s the only information that’s been posted and it doesn’t appear to have a Facebook page, so there’s little info as to when it’ll open, what the menu will look like or hours.

This may cause a little bit of controversy and perhaps some competition now, as Taco Bobs is also in the same complex. But where I grew up on the east side of the state one of the most well-known Mexican restaurants, Mexican Village, was right next-door to a Taco Bell so this may be a similar instance. If you want something quick and easy, TB is your go-to spot. If you want to sit down and maybe enjoy a cocktail, this may be more of your place.

Mattawan has a very small downtown area and the outskirts of the area have seen some growth in the recent years, including Mattawan's first candy shop which seems to be doing well. Any new business is good but hopefully it doesn’t cause a rift for either of the restaurants.

There are only so many places to get food from in Mattawan, so this new business I'm sure will see a solid open once they announce when that will be.