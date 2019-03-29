Family Cat Dead, Another Missing Following Fire At Calhoun County Home

A family cat was killed and another cat is missing following a house fire in Calhoun County left heavy damage to the structure Thursday afternoon. Fire officials say flames were reported at a home in the 100 block of Duane Avenue in Bedford Township at around 12:45.

20-year-old Klara Greer told the Battle Creek Enquirer that she and others living in the house had been gone for about an hour and returned to find the house on fire. Bedford Township Assistant Fire Chief Martin Uldriks said flames were shooting through the roof at the rear of the house when crews arrived.

One resident reportedly suffered a cut after going into the house looking for a cat and then breaking a window to get out. A cat was found deceased and a second one is still reported missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters were at the scene for nearly two hours.