Caution: The Crossroads Mall Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car

Why does the Crossroads Mall currently look like the face of the moon?

I have nothing but love for Crossroads Mall. So please, don't mistake my concern for being a Karen. I have so many fond memories of hanging out with friends at Crossroads back in the 90s. In fact, I made a lot of terrible clothing choices and purchased multi-colored outfits from a store called Merry-Go-Round. #NoRegrets

That's why I'm so concerned about what is happening to the mall now. I understand box stores have it rough competing with internet shopping. I also understand that the Crossroads Mall has lost very important anchor stores over the last few years. But why are the parking lot and Ring Road, which circles the mall, almost undrivable? You have to make a very strange detour if you're trying to get to Celebration Cinema to see a movie. Now there are orange barrels blocking the most degraded area of Ring Road.

Crossroads Mall Parking Lot in Shambles

The parking lot and road surrounding Crossroads Mall have been in bad shape since at least September of 2019 judging by Google Street View. If you go back to 2017 on Google Street View, the parking and road look decent.

I've reached out to Crossroads Mall for comment. They haven't responded at the time this article was published. However, we will update this story as soon as they respond.